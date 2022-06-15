NABARD Recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialist Officers posts at www.nabard.org, check direct link, salary, eligibility

The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for the posts of Specialist Officers on a contractual basis at the Mumbai Head Office. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts via the official NABARD website - www.nabard.org.
A total of 21 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process started on June 14, 2022, and will go on till June 30, 2022.
NABARD Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Chief Technology Officer: 1 post
Senior Enterprise Architect: 1 post
Solution Architect (Software): 1 post
Database Analyst-cum-Designer: 1 post
UI/UX Designer & Developer: 1 post
Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java): 2 posts
Software Engineer (Full Stack Java): 2 posts
Business Intelligence Report Developer: 1 post
QA Engineer: 1 post
Data Designer: 1 post
BI Designer: 1 post
Business Analysts: 2 posts
Application Analysts: 2 posts
ETL Developers: 2 posts
Power BI Developers: 2 posts
NABARD Recruitment 2022: Salary
Chief Technology Officer Rs 45,000
Senior Enterprise Architect Rs 30,000
Solution Architect Rs 25000
Database Analyst-cum-Designer Rs 15,000
UI/UX Designer & Developer Rs 20,000
Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) -Rs 15,000
Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) – Rs 10,000
NABARD Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
SC/ST/PWBD: Rs 50
All others: Rs 800
NABARD Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The candidate's maximum age should be 62 years as of June 1, 2022
NABARD Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by June 30, 2022, through NABARD's official website - www.nabard.org.