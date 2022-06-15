NABARD Recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialist Officers posts at www.nabard.org, check direct link, salary, eligibility

File Photo

The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for the posts of Specialist Officers on a contractual basis at the Mumbai Head Office. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts via the official NABARD website - www.nabard.org.

A total of 21 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process started on June 14, 2022, and will go on till June 30, 2022.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Chief Technology Officer: 1 post

Senior Enterprise Architect: 1 post

Solution Architect (Software): 1 post

Database Analyst-cum-Designer: 1 post

UI/UX Designer & Developer: 1 post

Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java): 2 posts

Software Engineer (Full Stack Java): 2 posts

Business Intelligence Report Developer: 1 post

QA Engineer: 1 post

Data Designer: 1 post

BI Designer: 1 post

Business Analysts: 2 posts

Application Analysts: 2 posts

ETL Developers: 2 posts

Power BI Developers: 2 posts

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Salary

Chief Technology Officer Rs 45,000

Senior Enterprise Architect Rs 30,000

Solution Architect Rs 25000

Database Analyst-cum-Designer Rs 15,000

UI/UX Designer & Developer Rs 20,000

Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) -Rs 15,000

Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) – Rs 10,000

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD: Rs 50

All others: Rs 800

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate's maximum age should be 62 years as of June 1, 2022

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by June 30, 2022, through NABARD's official website - www.nabard.org.