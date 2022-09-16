Search icon
NABARD Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 177 Development Assistant posts at nabard.org, check salary, eligibility

NABARD Recruitment 2022: The online Phase-I (Preliminary) examination will be conducted on November 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

File photo

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for 177 Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi) posts. The last date to apply is October 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website i.e. nabard.org. The online Phase-I (Preliminary) examination will be conducted on November 6.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Development Assistant: 173 posts
Development Assistant (Hindi): 4 posts

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification 

Development Assistant: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates) in aggregate or possess equivalent qualification from a recognised University / Institution.

Development Assistant (Hindi): The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate. The candidate must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice-versa.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the official website nabard.org
  • Go to the Career tab on the homepage
  • Click on the “Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi) 2022 posts” link
  • Register and proceed with the application process
  • Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Selection Process: State-wise merit list will be prepared for final selection. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added to preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added for preparing the final merit list.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Notification

