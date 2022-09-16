NABARD Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 177 Development Assistant posts at nabard.org, check salary, eligibility

File photo

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for 177 Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi) posts. The last date to apply is October 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website i.e. nabard.org. The online Phase-I (Preliminary) examination will be conducted on November 6.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Development Assistant: 173 posts

Development Assistant (Hindi): 4 posts

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Development Assistant: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates) in aggregate or possess equivalent qualification from a recognised University / Institution.

Development Assistant (Hindi): The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate. The candidate must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice-versa.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website nabard.org

Go to the Career tab on the homepage

Click on the “Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi) 2022 posts” link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Selection Process: State-wise merit list will be prepared for final selection. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added to preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added for preparing the final merit list.

