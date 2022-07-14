NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at nabard.org, check details

The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development, NABARD has invited applications for the post of Assistant Manager Grade A. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NABARD - www.nabard.org. The registration process for the recruitment drive will begin on July 18, 2022, and will go on it till August 7, 2022.

A total of 170 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the 170 vacancies, 161 posts will be filled at Rural Development Banking Service, 7 posts will be filled at Rajbhasha Service and 2 posts will be filled at Protocol & Security Service.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Total: 170

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) - 161

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) - 7

Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service) - 3

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022:

General

The candidate should hold a bachelor's degree in any subject for a recognised University with 60% minimum marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD candidates) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWBD candidates) in aggregate from a recognised University or Ph.D.

Agriculture

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture/Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (50% SC/ST/PWBD applicants) in aggregate from a recognised University.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Process of selection

The details can be checked by the candidates via the official website of NABARD - www.nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the above posts before August 07, 2022, via www.nabard.org.