Manipur violence: Five policemen suspended over May 4 incident

Udaipur: Man claims to be Lord Shiva's reincarnation, kills 85-year-old woman on camera

Pakistan: 22 killed, nearly 100 injured in train derailment in Karachi

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Bollywood actresses as barbie

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at nabard.org, check details

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at nabard.org, check details

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development, NABARD has invited applications for the post of Assistant Manager Grade A. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NABARD - www.nabard.org. The registration process for the recruitment drive will begin on July 18, 2022, and will go on it till August 7, 2022. 

A total of 170 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the 170 vacancies, 161 posts will be filled at Rural Development Banking Service, 7 posts will be filled at Rajbhasha Service and 2 posts will be filled at Protocol & Security Service. 

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Total: 170

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) - 161
Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) - 7
Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service) - 3

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: 

General 

The candidate should hold a bachelor's degree in any subject for a recognised University with 60% minimum marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD candidates) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWBD candidates) in aggregate from a recognised University or Ph.D.

Agriculture 

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture/Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (50% SC/ST/PWBD applicants) in aggregate from a recognised University.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Process of selection 

The details can be checked by the candidates via the official website of NABARD - www.nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Candidates can apply for the above posts before August 07, 2022, via www.nabard.org.

