Mumbai University Third Merit List released at mu.ac.in, know step-by-step process to check

File Photo

The Mumbai University, on Thursday, released the third merit list for the academic session 2022-23 which is available on the official website of Mumbai University - www.mu.ac.in. Students will be able to check the merit list both on Mumbai University's website and the individual college website.

The MU third merit list has been made available for all the courses for the first-year admissions including FYBA, and FYBSc among others. The ML Dahanukar College and HR College have released the third merit list.

Colleges like Jai Hind college, St Andrews, Thakur College, and Bhavans have still not released their merit list and are expected to do it soon on their individual websites. The MU's first merit list was released on June 29, 2022, whereas the MU's second merit list was released on July 7, 2022.

Below is a step-by-step guide to checking the third merit list

Mumbai University Third Merit List: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mumbai University - www.mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UG admissions option and then on merit lists

Step 3: The lists of colleges will now appear on the screen

Step 4: The candidates can click and check the lists accordingly

The students who will be selected will have to undergo the process of document verification and payment of fees to the college which will end on July 16, 2022. Other formalities along with the submission of documents, and fees have to be completed by the students as soon as possible.