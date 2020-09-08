Mumbai University final year exams to be held online, click here to know dates, format

The University of Mumbai (MU) will conduct the final year examinations, including the ATKT tests, online. The decision of holding the examination comes after the varsity’s academic council meet which took place on Saturday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the Chancellor of all state universities, had asked the statutory bodies (academic council and board of examinations) of each university to take a final call on the timetable and mode of conducting the tests.

The University has decided to conduct the exam for 50 marks, for which the students would be given an hour. The paper will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format and questions from only part of the syllabus taught until March 13 will be asked. Besides, the practical and viva voce examinations will also be conducted online.

Though the Mumbai University is yet to release the examination schedule, there are media reports doing the rounds that the practical exams will start from September 15, while backlog papers for final-year students will be conducted between September 25 and 30. Theory exams are likely to be held between October 1 and 17.