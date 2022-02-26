Mumbai schools to resume pre-pandemic model of teaching from THIS date

Adhering to the declining Covid-19 cases, Mumbai is set to resume schools with full attendance from March 2. Schools have been permitted to go back to pre-Covid timings after a meeting conducted by State Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray. The discussions were aimed at reviewing the guidelines issued for schools amidst declining Covid-19 cases.

The Minister took to twitter to announce the decision. He tweeted, “This afternoon, I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre-COVID timings, attendance, curricular & extracurricular activities, school buses, apart from certain essential COVID appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai”.

This afternoon, I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre- covid timings, attendance, curricular & extra curricular activities, school buses, apart from certain essential covid appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RS2wP5uVYF — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 25, 2022

Post the meeting, all schools in Mumbai were permitted to function with 100 per cent capacity and conduct class as per pre-Covid times. While schools in the state had reopened earlier, parental consent was mandatory for students to attend offline classes.

Students will be required to follow all Covid-19 necessary safety precautions, including the need to wear a mask.

“The schools also will be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students above 15 years of age, with BMC Education Dept, doctors, and the consent of parents, to ensure vaccination rates and protection for students,” the Minister’s tweet stated.

Notably, a detailed state-circular is yet to be issued to the schools within the state.