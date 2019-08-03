Mumbai rains: Last date to apply for FYJC admission after 3rd merit list extended till August 6, 2019

Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning with issues of waterlogging at several places across the city.

Both road traffic and trains services were hit by heavy rainfall on Saturday with the water level rising on railway tracks and low line areas.

As the city continues to experience severe spells of rain, MLA Ashish Shelar took to twitter and in relief for students announced, "All students whose names are appearing in the 3rd merit list for junior college admissions — Mumbai First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) — take note. Last date for securing admissions and paying fees has been extended to August 6, 2019, by 5 pm in view of ongoing heavy rains. Students are requested not to panic and avoid unnecessary travel."

All students whose names are appearing in 3rd merit list for junior college admissions take note.Last date for securing admissions&paying fees extended to 6th August 2019 5pm inview of ongoing heavy rains.Students are requested not to panic&avoid unnecessary travel ! #MumbaiRain — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) August 3, 2019

The announcement would come as a relief for students who are seeking admissions but might not have been able to complete the process due to rainfall in the city, however, students can now take a sigh of relief as the last date for securing the admission has been extended.

Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days. Earlier, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.