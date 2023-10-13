Mumbai: 16 students of civic school hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

At least 16 students of a civic school in Mumbai’s Govandi area were hospitalised on Friday after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning

At least 16 students of a civic school in Mumbai’s Govandi area were hospitalised on Friday after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, an official said. These students belonged to Anik Gaon school of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic official said.

“Nine boys and seven girls were admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable,” he said. Officials suspect that these students fell ill after consuming eatables served at the school under the mid-day meal scheme.

This is not the first time that students have fallen severely ill after consuming food from school. In a similar incident, in August, 28 students of an MCD school in Delhi's Inderpuri fell sick after eating mid-day meal's and had to be taken to the hospital.

A committee of four members was formed to investigate the matter.

