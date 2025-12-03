FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in this state

Students who graduated this year from 47 government-owned technical colleges were part of this drive.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 09:12 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in this state
During a four-day placement drive conducted in Gujarat, Mukesh Ambani's flagship company, Reliance Industries, selected 225 engineering degree graduates from various government-run technical colleges, the state government said on Wednesday, Businessline reported. On behalf of Reliance, the Directorate of Technical Education, Gandhinagar, had conducted a special placement drive at the LD Engineering College in Ahmedabad between December 1-4.

Students who graduated this year from 47 government-owned technical colleges were part of this drive, the government said in an official release. As part of this, 3,800 students had applied on the RIL portal. After an online test, a total of 608 engineering degree graduates and an additional 727 diploma students were shortlisted for the placements. Of the 478 engineering degree graduates who appeared in person for the interview process, 225 were selected, the government stated. The interview process for the diploma holders is currently on, the release added.

