Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM
'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties
From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-layer security, key issues of meeting with PM Modi
Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025; KJo, Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Vanga are not in IMDb list
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in this state
Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England pink-ball Test live on TV, online?
Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani’s Maldives luxury resort charging up to Rs... per night, know facilities and more
Miley Cyrus is engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando, flaunts unique bombé-style diamond ring worth Rs...
Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's BIG statement on Asim Munir, says Army Chief deliberately 'ignite tensions' with Afganistan for...
Astuti Anand ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Mayank Mishra: 'We had promised each other...'
EDUCATION
Students who graduated this year from 47 government-owned technical colleges were part of this drive.
During a four-day placement drive conducted in Gujarat, Mukesh Ambani's flagship company, Reliance Industries, selected 225 engineering degree graduates from various government-run technical colleges, the state government said on Wednesday, Businessline reported. On behalf of Reliance, the Directorate of Technical Education, Gandhinagar, had conducted a special placement drive at the LD Engineering College in Ahmedabad between December 1-4.
Students who graduated this year from 47 government-owned technical colleges were part of this drive, the government said in an official release. As part of this, 3,800 students had applied on the RIL portal. After an online test, a total of 608 engineering degree graduates and an additional 727 diploma students were shortlisted for the placements. Of the 478 engineering degree graduates who appeared in person for the interview process, 225 were selected, the government stated. The interview process for the diploma holders is currently on, the release added.