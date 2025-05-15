Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani sends her daughter, Aadiya, to a prime school. Aadiya has only started going to school which is one of the top and prestigious schools in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the key figure in India’s business sector and is among world’s richest. His family owns so much from energy, oil refining, and petrochemicals, telecom, fashion to healthcare, media and e-commerce platform. The family has their own school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani is its chairperson. Though, the school is amongst India’s top schools, Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani sends her daughter, Aadiya, to a prime school.

Isha Ambani’s daughter goes to this school

Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya has only started going to school and has stepped into her formal education with Westwind School, which is founded in 1947 by five women. It is only for children from kindergarten to nursery levels. It is a reputable school in Mumbai. Its website says that it was at that time and now continues to be a cooperative, non-profit institution devoted exclusively to the intellectual and emotional well being of the child, with mothers playing a pivotal role in administration.

Isha Ambani has a major role in Reliance Industries. She handles the company’s retail and telecommunications sectors and also owns fashion brand, Ajio. She married Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018, in Mumbai. Anand Piramal is the son of Piramal Realty, a real-estate firm, founder Ajay Piramal. The couple became parents to twins in November 2022, daughter Aadiya and son Krishna.

Fee structure of West Wind School

The fee structure at Westwind School is a sign of its great reputation. Here, the admission fee is Rs. 12,000, which is given just once. They have a caution deposit which is Rs. 5,000, and is refundable. The form and registration fee is Rs. 1,000, and is non-refundable.

The tuition fee is Rs. 3,500 monthly, which is Rs. 42,000 a year. However, it has some annual charges of Rs. 5,000, that must be paid in April and July. The approximate total annual charges range from Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh per child, which includes tuition, activities, materials, and events. The school also has a sibling discount which is 10 per cent off tuition for the second child.

Full-Year Payment Discount: 5 per cent concession if parents pay the full year’s tuition upfront in April or July.