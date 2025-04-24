DAIS’s Team Matrix, winners of the Ochoa Division, emerged as the FTC World Champions after a thrilling final against Team Eureka, champions of the Edison Division — both representing DAIS.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School's (DAIS) two teams Team Matrix and Team Eureka emerged as global finalists, competing head-to-head in an unprecedented all-DAIS Grand Final at the first Tech Challenge World Championship 2025 in Houston.

According to a statement, this achievement marks the first time any team from India has won the FTC World Championship, placing India firmly on the global STEM map.

Organised by FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), the world championship was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, drawing over 50,000 attendees and 256 elite teams from more than 30 countries.

Team Matrix’s alliance remained unbeaten, notched five of the top ten highest scores in the tournament, including a staggering 541 points in the final, and was awarded 2nd place in the Think Award — a recognition for excellence in engineering design and strategy.

The event, presented by BAE Systems, represents the pinnacle of robotics excellence, teamwork, and innovation among students worldwide.

The journey began at the India FTC competition, where Team Matrix went unbeaten and was crowned national champion, while Team Eureka joined them in the winning alliance and brought home the Connect Award.

Together, they shattered previous world scoring records by a 30-point margin even before reaching Houston.

DAIS’s robotics programme, launched in 2018, has rapidly evolved into a national and now global force. With a dedicated makerspace and a full-sized playfield, the school provides robust support for hands-on STEM learning.

Over the years, its teams have consistently won national titles, become Asia Pacific Champions, and qualified for the World Championships, setting records and raising the bar for STEM excellence in education.

“This is a proud and historic moment for all of us at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and India. To witness not one, but two of our FTC teams — Team Matrix and Team Eureka — compete against the best in the world and face each other in the finals is a globally unprecedented achievement. We are especially proud that our students have become the first Indian team ever to win the prestigious World Championship — a milestone that we hope will inspire young innovators across the country. What began as a small robotics programme at DAIS in 2018 has today placed India firmly on the global map of STEM excellence,” said Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

“My heartfelt congratulations to our brilliant students, their dedicated teachers, proud parents, and all those who supported this incredible journey. The future belongs to dreamers who dare — and our students have stayed true to our school motto: Dare to Dream, Learn to Excel,” added Nita Ambani.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) said it remains committed to empowering students with 21st-century skills through innovation, inquiry, and hands-on learning, with this global victory serving as a beacon of what young minds can achieve when passion meets purpose.