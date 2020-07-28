MSBSHSE SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board to declare class 10 result tomorrow, here's how to check at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) is going to announce the SSC or Maharashtra 10th board result 2020 tomorrow, July 29. Students can check their scores online at mahresults.nic.in after the declaration of results.

An official statement released by the Maharashtra board stated that MSBSHE will announce the class 10th results on its official website at 1:00 pm. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier informed that the Maharashtra SSC result would be declared anytime before the month-end.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: Where to check

Once officially declared, the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2020 will be made available online on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in 2020, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link-'Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 declared'.

Step 3. On the newly opened page, enter the necessary credentials like roll number, application number etc.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Students can check their SSC 10th class result by using SMS. All they need to do is type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2020.

About Maharashtra board exams

More than 31 lakh candidates appeared for the MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020 out of which over 17 lakh students sat for SSC Class 12 examinations. The exams were conducted from March 3 to March 23.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020 was declared on July 16, 2020. The overall pass percentage of the HSC 2020 exam stands at 90.66%.

The state board results in Maharashtra are usually declared by May end or early June but have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students need to score an aggregate score of 35%, and at least 20% marks in the theory to pass in a subject.