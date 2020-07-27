MSBSHSE Pune SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board to declare class 10 result this week at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will declare the result of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exam this week mahresult.nic.in.

While the class 12th (HSC) results were declared earlier this month, Maharashtra Board is yet to declares class 10th result for its over 17 lakh students.

Earlier, MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale had said the SSC results will be announced by the end of July.

The state board results in Maharashtra are usually declared by May end or early June but have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 31 lakh candidates appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020.

The results will be declared at the board's official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. Once declared, Maharashtra Board Class 10 (SSC) students can log on to one of the websites and check their result.

Here is how you can check MSBSHSE board SSC Class 10th result:

Step 1. Visit the official website-mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link-'Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 declared'.

Step 3. On the newly opened page, enter the necessary credentials like roll number, application number etc.

Step 5. Click on submit.

Step 6. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Students need to score an aggregate score of 35%, and at least 20% marks in the theory to pass in a subject.

The state board results in Maharashtra are usually declared by May end or early June but have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020 out of which over 17 lakh students sat for SSC Class 12 examinations.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020 was declared on July 16, 2020. The overall pass percentage of the HSC 2020 exam stands at 90.66%.