MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022 to be held in offline mode from THESE dates

In spite of facing pressure from several quarters to hold online exams, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced that offline exams would be held for classes 10, 12 as per schedule in the state amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

The Class 10 board exams will be held from March 15 to April 4, while the practical examinations of class 10 will be held from February 25 to March 14.

The Class 12 board exams will begin on March 4 and the practical exams will be held between February 14 and March 3.