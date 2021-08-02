MSBHSE Maharashtra HSC class 12 result 2021 delayed, no update from officials yet

MSBHSE Maharashtra HSC class 12 result 2021: Maharashtra Board Class 12 result is likely to be announced soon. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) has not yet made any official announcement on the result declaration date. As per the last update on the Maharashtra HSC result 2021 on July 31 by MSBHSE was, "Students should not fall for false leads. The board will officially announce date for HSC results through appropriate medium."

As per media reports, MSBHSE may declare HSC result 2021 soon. Once Maharashtra HSC results are declared, Students can check the result through the official website of MSBSHSE, mahahsscboard.in.

Nearly, 14 lakh students had registered for the MSBSHSE HSC exam this year. MSBSHSE class 12 exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. MSBSHSE results have been prepared on the basis of a different internal assessment.

Also read Maharashtra TET 2021 registration process to begin tomorrow – Details here

MSBSHSE on Saturday (July 31) released the HSC roll numbers and seat numbers on the official website of the state board- mh-hsc.ac.in. The roll numbers have been released now, as the admit cards were not issued this year, since no examinations were held.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC class 12 result 2021:

Go to the MSBSHSE website at mahahsscboard.in / maharashtraeducation.com.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021’ link.

Now log in and enter your required credentials.

Check your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021

Download and take a print out

This year, a 40:30:30 evaluation criteria is being followed by Maharashtra Board. This evaluation criteria is similar to CBSE's evaluation criteria. The class 10, and 11 marks will have 30 per cent weightage each while the class 12 internal assessments will have 40 per cent weightage in theory subjects, and the marks obtained in practicals will be uploaded by schools as per the usual process.