MPSC Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 900 Group C posts extended - Check dates, vacancies

Here's some good news for candidates who wanted to apply for the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has decided to extend the last date for applying to 900 MPSC Group C posts.

All eligible candidates can apply on the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in

Here are some important dates:

- Last date to submit the application form - January 31

- Last date to make corrections in the application form: February 2

- Prelims exam - April 3

- Main Exam (Combined Paper I) - August 06

- Main Exam For Clerk - Typist Paper-II- August 13

- Main Exam Dates for Deputy Inspector Paper-II - August 20

- Main Exam Date for Tax Asst Paper-II - August 27

- Main Exam Dates for Technical Asst Paper-II - August 10

- Main Exam Dates for Industry Inspector Paper-II - August 17

Here is a list of vacancies available:

- Industry Inspector: 103

- Deputy Inspector: 114

- Technical Asst: 14

- Tax Assistant: 117

- Clerk-Typist (Marathi): 473

- Clerk-Typist (English): 79



Here's how you can apply for MPSC posts:

- Visit the official site of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in

- Click on the MPSC Recruitment 2022 link on the home page

- Enter log in details and fill out the application form

- Pay the application fee and submit the application form

- Download and save the application form for future reference

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to go through a Preliminary test and then a Mains exam.