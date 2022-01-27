MPSC Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 900 Group C posts extended - Check dates, vacancies

Here's some good news for candidates who wanted to apply for the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has decided to extend the last date for applying to 900 MPSC Group C posts.
All eligible candidates can apply on the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in
Here are some important dates:
- Last date to submit the application form - January 31
- Last date to make corrections in the application form: February 2
- Prelims exam - April 3
- Main Exam (Combined Paper I) - August 06
- Main Exam For Clerk - Typist Paper-II- August 13
- Main Exam Dates for Deputy Inspector Paper-II - August 20
- Main Exam Date for Tax Asst Paper-II - August 27
- Main Exam Dates for Technical Asst Paper-II - August 10
- Main Exam Dates for Industry Inspector Paper-II - August 17
Here is a list of vacancies available:
- Industry Inspector: 103
- Deputy Inspector: 114
- Technical Asst: 14
- Tax Assistant: 117
- Clerk-Typist (Marathi): 473
- Clerk-Typist (English): 79
Here's how you can apply for MPSC posts:
- Visit the official site of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in
- Click on the MPSC Recruitment 2022 link on the home page
- Enter log in details and fill out the application form
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form
- Download and save the application form for future reference
Selection Process:
Candidates will have to go through a Preliminary test and then a Mains exam.