MPSC Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 900 Group C posts extended - Check dates, vacancies

For the Selection Process, candidates will have to go through a Preliminary test and then a Mains exam

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Here's some good news for candidates who wanted to apply for the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has decided to extend the last date for applying to 900 MPSC Group C posts.

All eligible candidates can apply on the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in

Here are some important dates: 

- Last date to submit the application form - January 31
- Last date to make corrections in the application form: February 2
- Prelims exam - April 3
- Main Exam (Combined Paper I) - August 06
- Main Exam For Clerk - Typist Paper-II-  August 13
- Main Exam Dates for Deputy Inspector Paper-II - August 20
- Main Exam Date for Tax Asst Paper-II - August 27
- Main Exam Dates for Technical Asst Paper-II - August 10
- Main Exam Dates for Industry Inspector Paper-II - August 17

Here is a list of vacancies available: 

- Industry Inspector: 103
- Deputy Inspector: 114
- Technical Asst: 14
- Tax Assistant: 117
- Clerk-Typist (Marathi): 473
- Clerk-Typist (English): 79


Here's how you can apply for MPSC posts: 

- Visit the official site of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in

- Click on the MPSC Recruitment 2022 link on the home page

- Enter log in details and fill out the application form 

- Pay the application fee and submit the application form

- Download and save the application form for future reference

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to go through a Preliminary test and then a Mains exam. 

