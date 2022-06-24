MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 800 vacancies at mpsc.gov.in, check official notification, other details

File Photo

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications from candidates for the recruitment of 2022 Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.mpsconline.gov.in. The notification for the same is available at www.mpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is July 15, 2022.

Notably, the MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 will be held on October 8 at 37 district centers across Maharashtra. The eligible candidates will then appear for the Main exam. A total of 800 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of these 800, 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department, and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

The candidates must possess a Graduation degree (Relevant Disciplines) from a recognised University.

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam Age Limit 2022

18 to 38 years of age (Relaxations will be given to reserved categories according to the government norms)

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For Open category candidates - Rs 394

For Reserved category candidates and Orphans- Rs 294

Candidates can pay the fees via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or through E-Challan (offline)

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC - www.mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Online Facilities' option

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Online Application System Option'

Step 4: Enter your necessary details and submit the application.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the application form.

Step 7: Now, download the MPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Notification PDF.