MPPSC 2023 Final Result Out: Get direct LINK to download here

MPPSC Result 2023: The exam was held in March 2024 for 229 posts, and interviews took place from July 7 to August 18, 2025.

MPPSC Final Result: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the final result of the MPPSC State Services Exam 2023. The exam was held in March 2024 for 229 posts, and interviews took place from July 7 to August 18, 2025. Candidates can check the result on the official MPPSC website -- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Get the direct link HERE.

Ajit Mishra becomes the topper

Ajit Mishra from Panna has topped the MPPSC 2023. His father is a farmer, and his mother is a housewife. He was selected as the first Naib Tehsildar in 2022 and is currently posted in Maihar. In 2024, he was selected for the post of Assistant Director Finance. He told The Sutra that this was his fourth attempt. He has a B.Sc. from Indore Holkar College. He remained continuously engaged and tried to achieve a higher post, and today his and his parents' dream has come true.