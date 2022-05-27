MPPSC SES 2021 Exam Notification: Apply for 466 posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in, know salary, last date

File photo

MPPSC has released an official notification of the State Engineering Service Exam (SES) 2021 (466 Vacancy). The last date to apply is June 03, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC SES Exam 2022 Notification Details

Post: State Engineering Service Exam (SES) 2021

No. Of Vacancy: 466

Pay Scale: 15600 – 39100/-

Grad Pay: 5400/-

MPPSC SES Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: candidate must have done BE / B.Tech Degree in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical / Production Engineering in any recognised University in India.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee Through Cash at MP Online Authorised KIOSK OR Pay Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking Only.

For General/Other State Candidates: 1200/-

For SC/ST/OBC/PWD Candidates of Madhya Pradesh: 600/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in.

Important Dates for MPPSC State Engineering Service 2021

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: May 25, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 03, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: June 03, 2022

Last Date Correction of Online Form: May 25 to June 03, 2022

Date of Pre Written Exam: Notified Soon

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam, Main Exam and Interview.

Notification: mppsc.mp.gov.in/Online