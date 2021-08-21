MPPSC releases answer key for prelims exam 2020 on mppsc.nic.in - Details here

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC answer key for prelims examination 2020 on Friday (August 20). Candidates can check the answer key through the official website of MPPSC, mppsc.nic.in.

After getting postponed twice due to Covid-19, the MPPSC exam was conducted on July 25, 2021. A total of 3,44,491 candidates appeared for the MPPSC 2020 prelims examination. MPPSC answer key released for paper 1 and paper 2 for sets A, B, C, and D.

MPPSC 2020 Prelims answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer’ link

Step 3: Now click on the ‘State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020’ link

Step 4: The answer key will then appear on the screen.

MPPSC has released a provisional answer key for the candidates on July 27 had released. After the objections were raised on the answer key, the final answer key has been prepared considering the objections received by the commission.