MPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1456 Medical Officer posts, apply at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC recruitment 2023: This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1456 Medical Officer posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

MPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1456 Medical Officer posts, apply at mppsc.mp.gov.in
File photo

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is inviting applications for Medical Officer 2022 (Department of Public Health and Family Welfare). Interested candidates can apply on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till February 19 up to 12 noon. The last date to apply is February 21.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1456 Medical Officer posts in the organisation.

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have done MBBS or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.
 
MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
  • Click on “Apply Online” on the homepage
  • Click on the application link against Medical Officer (Department of Public Health & Family Welfare)
  • Register and proceed with the application process
  • Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023 notice

