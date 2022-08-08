Search icon
MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for 153 Gynaecology specialist posts, all important details here

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 application process for 153 Gynaecology Specialist posts started today at mponline.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Gynaecology Specialist. The application process for MPPSC Recruitment 2022 started today (August 8) and it be closed on September 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website--mponline.gov.in.

This MPPSC Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up 153 Gynaecology Specialist posts. Candidates applying for the job must fall under the age group of 21 to 40 years. 

To apply for MPPSC Recruitment 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rd 2000 for the unreserved category, whereas the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. 

MPPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at www.mponline.gov.in
  • Click on the application link available against Gynaecology Specialist post
  • Register and proceed with the application process
  • Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

