MPPSC Prelims 2022 admit card for State Services 2021 to be released today at mppsc.mp.gov.in

File photo

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to release MPPSC State Services 2021 Preliminary Exam admit card soon. Candidates will be able to download their MPPSC Prelims Admit Card today, June 10, 2022. Once declared, admit card can be downloaded through the official website of MPPSC – mppsc.mp.gov.in. Along with MPPSC Prelims Admit Card for State Services 2021 Exam, the admit card for the State Forest Services 2021 will also be released soon.

MPPSC Prelims 2022 Admit Card – How to download

Visit the official website – mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on the Admit Card link available on the homepage Edit your required credentials – roll number and other details MPPSC Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future purposes.

The MPPSC SSE prelim exam 2021 will be conducted on June 19 at 52 district centres across Madhya Pradesh in two sessions: the first session - from 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and second session - from 2.15 to 4.15 PM (general aptitude test).

This MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.