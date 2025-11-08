Viral video: Tara Sutaria dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat, netizens react: 'Devrani-jethani ek saath with...'
India's Champions Trophy winner joins Dhirendra Shastri's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 – What's the movement all about?
Richa Ghosh, World Cup winner, appointed DSP in Bengal, gets Rs 34 lakh and...
Asia Cup Row: Surya Kumar Yadav's subtle jibe at Mohsin Naqvi goes viral: 'Feels great to...'
MPPSC 2023 Final Result: Who is Ajeet Mishra? Topper of MPPSC 2023, served as Naib Tehsildar, now becomes Deputy Collector
Who is Nupur Kashyap? India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's viral Instagram post sparks fan curiosity
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt is 'biggest panauti' in Salman Khan's show? Fans decode strange theory, leave netizens stunned
MPPSC 2023 Final Result Out: Get direct LINK to download here
Want to earn Rs 50000 monthly from home? This high-demand business model offers lucrative opportunity for job seekers, check here
Taliban's BIG warning to Pakistan as peace talks collapse: 'Any aggression will...'
EDUCATION
MPPSC 2023 Final Result: Recently, he left for Gwalior for a one-month training program, temporarily stepping away from his official duties in Maihar.
MPPSC Final Result: Ajeet Kumar Mishra has topped the MPPSC 2023 exam. He has been selected as Deputy Collector (DC). The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the final result of the MPPSC State Services Exam 2023, which was conducted for 229 posts. A total of 197 candidates cleared the state service examination.
Ajeet Mishra served as a Naib Tehsildar in Maihar before his recent success. He was posted to Maihar three to four months ago and carried out duties at the Collectorate office. Recently, he left for Gwalior for a one-month training program, temporarily stepping away from his official duties in Maihar. Ajit Mishra is from Panna. His father is a farmer, and his mother is a housewife. He was first selected as the Naib Tehsildar in 2022 and was posted in Maihar. In 2024, he was selected for the post of Assistant Director Finance. And now, he has got the top post of the MPPSC.
Mains Marks - 821
Interview Marks - 145
Total Marks - 966
Ajit Mishra, MPPSC 2023 topper, belongs EWS category, and scored 966 out of 1575. He secured the highest score of 821 out of 1400 in the written exam and 145 out of 175 in the interview.
The exam was conducted for a total of 229 posts. The mains exam was held from March 11 to March 16, 2024. The results of the mains were released on December 30, 2024, and the interviews for selected candidates were conducted from July 7 to August 7, 2025. Candidates can check the result on the official MPPSC website -- mppsc.mp.gov.in.