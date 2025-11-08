FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Tara Sutaria dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat, netizens react: 'Devrani-jethani ek saath with...'

India's Champions Trophy winner joins Dhirendra Shastri's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 – What's the movement all about?

Richa Ghosh, World Cup winner, appointed DSP in Bengal, gets Rs 34 lakh and...

Asia Cup Row: Surya Kumar Yadav's subtle jibe at Mohsin Naqvi goes viral: 'Feels great to...'

MPPSC 2023 Final Result: Who is Ajeet Mishra? Topper of MPPSC 2023, served as Naib Tehsildar, now becomes Deputy Collector

Who is Nupur Kashyap? India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's viral Instagram post sparks fan curiosity

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt is 'biggest panauti' in Salman Khan's show? Fans decode strange theory, leave netizens stunned

MPPSC 2023 Final Result Out: Get direct LINK to download here

Want to earn Rs 50000 monthly from home? This high-demand business model offers lucrative opportunity for job seekers, check here

Taliban's BIG warning to Pakistan as peace talks collapse: 'Any aggression will...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Tara Sutaria dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat, netizens react: 'Devrani-jethani ek saath with...'

Viral video: Tara Sutaria dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat, netizens react

India's Champions Trophy winner joins Dhirendra Shastri's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 – What's the movement all about?

India's Champions Trophy winner joins Dhirendra Shastri's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Pad

Richa Ghosh, World Cup winner, appointed DSP in Bengal, gets Rs 34 lakh and...

Richa Ghosh, World Cup winner, appointed DSP in Bengal, gets Rs 34 lakh and...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

MPPSC 2023 Final Result: Who is Ajeet Mishra? Topper of MPPSC 2023, served as Naib Tehsildar, now becomes Deputy Collector

MPPSC 2023 Final Result: Recently, he left for Gwalior for a one-month training program, temporarily stepping away from his official duties in Maihar.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 09:27 PM IST

MPPSC 2023 Final Result: Who is Ajeet Mishra? Topper of MPPSC 2023, served as Naib Tehsildar, now becomes Deputy Collector
Photo: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

MPPSC Final Result: Ajeet Kumar Mishra has topped the MPPSC 2023 exam. He has been selected as Deputy Collector (DC). The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the final result of the MPPSC State Services Exam 2023, which was conducted for 229 posts. A total of 197 candidates cleared the state service examination.

Who is Ajeet Kumar Mishra?

Ajeet Mishra served as a Naib Tehsildar in Maihar before his recent success. He was posted to Maihar three to four months ago and carried out duties at the Collectorate office. Recently, he left for Gwalior for a one-month training program, temporarily stepping away from his official duties in Maihar. Ajit Mishra is from Panna. His father is a farmer, and his mother is a housewife. He was first selected as the Naib Tehsildar in 2022 and was posted in Maihar. In 2024, he was selected for the post of Assistant Director Finance. And now, he has got the top post of the MPPSC.

MPPSC 2023 topper - Ajeet Kumar Mishra's marks

Mains Marks - 821
Interview Marks - 145
Total Marks - 966

Ajit Mishra, MPPSC 2023 topper, belongs EWS category, and scored 966 out of 1575. He secured the highest score of 821 out of 1400 in the written exam and 145 out of 175 in the interview.

MPPSC Exam 2023

The exam was conducted for a total of 229 posts. The mains exam was held from March 11 to March 16, 2024. The results of the mains were released on December 30, 2024, and the interviews for selected candidates were conducted from July 7 to August 7, 2025. Candidates can check the result on the official MPPSC website -- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

READ | MPPSC 2023 Final Result Out: Get direct LINK to download here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Richa Ghosh, World Cup winner, appointed DSP in Bengal, gets Rs 34 lakh and...
Richa Ghosh, World Cup winner, appointed DSP in Bengal, gets Rs 34 lakh and...
Asia Cup Row: Surya Kumar Yadav's subtle jibe at Mohsin Naqvi goes viral: 'Feels great to...'
Asia Cup Row: Surya Kumar Yadav's subtle jibe at Mohsin Naqvi goes viral: 'Feels
Who is Nupur Kashyap? India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's viral Instagram post sparks fan curiosity
Who is Nupur Kashyap? India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's viral Instagram post spar
MPPSC 2023 Final Result: Who is Ajeet Mishra? Topper of MPPSC 2023, served as Naib Tehsildar, now becomes Deputy Collector
MPPSC 2023 Final Result: Who is Ajeet Mishra? Topper of MPPSC 2023
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt is 'biggest panauti' in Salman Khan's show? Fans decode strange theory, leave netizens stunned
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt is 'biggest panauti' in Salman's show? Fans decode
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE