MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 2716 stenotypists, stenographers, and other posts, check details

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Exam Board, MPPEB has invited applications for 2716 stenotypists, stenographers, and other posts. The application process is all set to begin on March 6, 2023, and the deadline is March 20.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website - www.peb.mp.gov.in. Changes to the applications can be made till March 25, 2023. The exam will be held on August 5, 2023, in two shifts from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy

A total of 2716 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Personal Assistant, Stenographer/stenographer(Hindi/English): 153

Assistant class/Grade-3, Office assistant, Duty entry/IT: 1782

Stenotypist/ stenographer: 293

Outreach Worker: 75

Horticulture supervisor:7

Animal Feeder: 2

Compounder: 1

Librarian Lower Grade pay: 73

Technician: 8

Laboratory Assistant: 45

Plumber: 1

Fireman, Leading Fireman:114

Assistant Photo officer/ Photograph Teacher: 10

Horticulture Director:1

Museum keeper, Museum assistant: 26

Accountant: 81

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for the unreserved category and for the reserved category the application fee is Rs 250.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Age limit

The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

Click for the official notification here.