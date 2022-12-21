Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 2716 stenotypists, stenographers, and other posts, check details

Interested candidates can apply through the official website - www.peb.mp.gov.in. Changes to the applications can be made till March 25, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 2716 stenotypists, stenographers, and other posts, check details
File Photo

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Exam Board, MPPEB has invited applications for 2716 stenotypists, stenographers, and other posts. The application process is all set to begin on March 6, 2023, and the deadline is March 20. 

Interested candidates can apply through the official website - www.peb.mp.gov.in. Changes to the applications can be made till March 25, 2023. The exam will be held on August 5, 2023, in two shifts from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet to release soon: Latest updates students must know

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy 

A total of 2716 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

Personal Assistant, Stenographer/stenographer(Hindi/English): 153
Assistant class/Grade-3, Office assistant, Duty entry/IT: 1782
Stenotypist/ stenographer: 293
Outreach Worker: 75
Horticulture supervisor:7
Animal Feeder: 2
Compounder: 1
Librarian Lower Grade pay: 73
Technician: 8
Laboratory Assistant: 45
Plumber: 1
Fireman, Leading Fireman:114
Assistant Photo officer/ Photograph Teacher: 10
Horticulture Director:1
Museum keeper, Museum assistant: 26
Accountant: 81

READ | ICSI CS Exam 2022 set to begin today for CS Executive, Professional courses, check exam schedule, guidelines

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Application fee 

The application fee is Rs 500 for the unreserved category and for the reserved category the application fee is Rs 250.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Age limit 

The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

Click for the official notification here.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
How to date during this festive season? Here’s an expert guide to help you
Take a look at India's cheapest electric car PMV EaS-E, you can book one at Rs 2,000
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?
5 times Kriti Sanon proved that she's a style icon
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.