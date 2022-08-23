MP PAT 2022 exam dates released, exam to commence on THIS date: Here's how to download admit card

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released that the registration for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022 will begin on August 31 and the registration window will be closed on September 14. Candidates will be able to apply online for MP PAT 2022 on the official website -- peb.mp.gov.in.
MPPEB conducts PAT examination 2022 to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.
MP PAT 2022: Important Dates
MP PAT Application Form 2022: How to apply
The MP PAT 2022 examination will be held on October 15 and 16 in two shifts with the first shift beginning from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent exam are eligible to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.
Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, while candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with Disabilities (PwD) category have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.
