MP PAT 2022 exam dates released, exam to commence on THIS date: Here's how to download admit card

MP PAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released that the registration for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022 will begin on August 31 and the registration window will be closed on September 14. Candidates will be able to apply online for MP PAT 2022 on the official website -- peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB conducts PAT examination 2022 to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.

MP PAT 2022: Important Dates

MP PAT application form release date - August 31

Last date to fill online application - September 14

Form correction window - August 31 to September 19

MP PAT 2022 exam dates - October 15-16

MP PAT Application Form 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website - peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'MP PAT 2022 Registration' link

Register with the required details

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees

Click on the “Submit” button

Download and print a copy of the MP PAT 2022 application form for future reference.

The MP PAT 2022 examination will be held on October 15 and 16 in two shifts with the first shift beginning from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent exam are eligible to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, while candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with Disabilities (PwD) category have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

