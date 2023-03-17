MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 4792 Staff Nurse and other posts, know how to apply

File photo

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is inviting applications for 4792 Group 5 vacancies of Staff Nurse, Female Multipurpose Worker (ANM), Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other equivalent posts. Interested candidates can apply at esb.mponline.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 29. The group 5 recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 17. This recruitment drive will fill 4792 vacancies of which 3054 are fresh vacancies and 1738 backlog vacancies.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

Click on the Group 5 application link

Fill the application form, upload documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.