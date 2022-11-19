Search icon
MPPEB group 5 admit card 2022 released at peb.mp.gov.in, get direct link here

Candidates are required to use their application number and date of birth to download the MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

MPPEB group 5 admit card 2022 released at peb.mp.gov.in, get direct link here
File photo

The admit card for Group 5 (Paramedical and Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test 2022 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Candidates can download the admit card through the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held from November 25 to December 1 at test centres across the country. MPPEB has also published the timetables which show exams will be held in single shifts on all exam days. Download the timetable here.

“Candidate will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI,” as per an official statement.

“Any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall,” MPPEB said.

MPPEB group 5 admit card download link: Direct link

