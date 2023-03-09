MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3047 Group 4 posts at esb.mp.gov.in, know last date, eligibility

File photo

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board is inviting applications for MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for the Group 4 posts at esb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to apply is till March 20, 2023. The MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2023 in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 11 am and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 3047 Group 4 posts in the organization.

Eligibility criteria: Aspirants must have passed the Class 12 board exam from a recognized board and should have a degree/ diploma in a relevant field can apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official site of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023 link

Enter the required details and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and submit the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023