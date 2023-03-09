MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3047 Group 4 posts at esb.mp.gov.in, know last date, eligibility

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board is inviting applications for MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for the Group 4 posts at esb.mp.gov.in.
The last date to apply is till March 20, 2023. The MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2023 in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 11 am and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 3047 Group 4 posts in the organization.
Eligibility criteria: Aspirants must have passed the Class 12 board exam from a recognized board and should have a degree/ diploma in a relevant field can apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023.
MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply