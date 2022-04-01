MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment Notification 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Sub Engineer, Draftsman posts

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a notification for Sub Engineer, Draftsman and other Post Combined Recruitment Test – 2022 in Group-3. The application process will begin on April 9 and will conclude on April 23, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.
MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test – 2022
No. of Vacancy: 3435
Pay Scale: 32800 – 103600/- Level-8
MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in Relevant Engineering Discipline/Trade.
Age Limit: 18 to 40 Years for General
18 to 45 Years for Reserved
MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking MP online KIOSK fee mode.
For Unreserved: 500/-
For SC/ST/OBC of MP: 250/-
MP Online Portal Fees: 60/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the MPPEB official website peb.mp.gov.in.
Important Dates for MPPEB Group 3 Notification 2022
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: April 09, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 23, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 23, 2022
Last Date for Correction of Online Application: April 28, 2022
Date of Examination: Starting on June 06, 2022
MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written test.
MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification: peb.mp.gov.in