MPPEB Admit Card 2020 released for Madhya Pradesh Police Constable posts on peb.mp.gov.in – Get DIRECT LINK here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) admit card for GD and Radio constable posts released. The MPPEB written exam is scheduled to be held offline on January 8, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards now from the official website of MPPEB, peb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 4000 posts, and around 10 lakh candidates have applied.

MPPEB exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

MPPEB Admit Card 2020: Steps to download:

- Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

- On the home page, select the ‘Test Admit Card - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020’ link.

- Enter your required details as application number and date of birth to log in.

- Download the MPPEB Admit Card admit card

- Take a printout for any future reference.

MPPEB Admit Card 2020 direct link: peb.mp.gov.in