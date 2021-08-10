MPH Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Public Health Department opens registrations for Group D Posts - Check details

The Maharashtra Public Health Department has released the recruitment notification for MPH Recruitment 2021 and candidates can apply for 3466 Group D Posts through the official website. The last date to apply at Maharashtra Public Health Department, MPH is August 22, 2021. You can apply at groupc.arogyabharti2021.in.

While the date of the exam has not been announced yet, you can apply for the post till August 31. However, before applying for the post, candidates must go through the complete details issued in the order.

Follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below to apply for MPH Recruitment 2021:

1. Register on the site groupc.arogyabharti2021.in2. Fill out the required details, such as your name, father's and mother's name, Aadhaar ID, email id3. Submit the OTP received on your registered mobile number or email id to complete the registration4. Log in to the website using your credentials, and click on the form5. Fill out the details, click on submit button and then tap on confirm6. Pay for the form using the convenient payment mode and complete the process

Eligibility

Candidates aged between 21-39 years can only apply for the exam. They should hold a medical professional course, either MBBS or an equivalent degree. They must have passed Intermediate exams with physics, chemistry and biology from any recognised board.

However, the Maharashtra Public Health Department has not yet released the full details and selection criteria for MPH Recruitment 2021.