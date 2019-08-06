MPBSE Supplementary exam 2019: class10, 12 results declared, check @mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board Supplementary Exam for class 10 and class 12 standards has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(MPBSE) on the official website. Candidates can check their results on the official website- mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The MPBSE supplementary exam for students studying in the 10th standard was held from July 4 to July 10. Exam for candidates studying in the 12th standard was held from July 4 to July 12.

Students have to score a minimum of 33% marks to pass the supplementary examination.

Madhya Pradesh Board released the class 10 result on May 15.

Steps to check the results for the MPBSE supplementary result:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link 'Result'.

Step 3. Enter the roll number.

Step 4. Enter the exam type.

Step 5. Click on submit

Step 6. The result will be displayed on the screen.