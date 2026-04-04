MPBSE Results 2026: MP board class 10th, 12th results expected soon; Check latest updates here

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EDUCATION
MPBSE is set to announce Class 10 and 12 results before April 15. Over 16 lakh students appeared for exams, with evaluations complete and marks being digitalised.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results soon, reportedly before April 15. Nearly 16 lakh students who appeared for this year’s examinations are eagerly awaiting the outcome, with the state education department working to ensure a smooth and timely release.
This year, more than 16 lakh candidates registered for the MPBSE exams, including approximately 9.07 lakh students in Class 10 and around 7 lakh in Class 12. The board set up 3,856 examination centres across the state, implementing stringent security protocols to safeguard the confidentiality of question papers.
The evaluation of answer sheets has been completed, and the digitalisation of marks is in its final stage. The School Education Department has deployed advanced technical and administrative measures to manage the large-scale processing efficiently. Officials are emphasising an error-free process to ensure students can proceed with admissions for higher studies without any delays.
According to sources, the results are expected between April 7 and April 12, allowing ample time for students to complete admission formalities before the new academic session begins. The department is prioritising accuracy and verification to avoid discrepancies that could affect students’ academic progression.
To maintain transparency and prevent malpractice during the exams, the board enforced several strict measures. These included CCTV monitoring, deployment of flying squads, and video recording during the distribution of question papers. Despite these precautions, around 100 cases of cheating were reported across the state.
The prompt announcement of results is crucial for students to enrol in the next class or higher education courses without interruption. The MPBSE aims to provide relief to students and parents by ensuring that results are released in a timely and verified manner, maintaining both transparency and accuracy in the process.
With the finalisation of evaluations and digitisation, students across Madhya Pradesh are now counting down the days for the official declaration of the board results, marking a key milestone in their academic journey.