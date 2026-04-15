EDUCATION

MPBSE Result 2026: Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, Class12 results declared; here's how to download scorecard; details here

MPBSE Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday declared the High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12). Over 16 lakh students, who appeared for the examinations, can access their scorecards on the board's official website, mpbse.nic.in.

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