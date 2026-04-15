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Meet Pratham Mittal, Lovely Professional University chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal's son; best known as Shark Tank India S5 judge

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MPBSE Result 2026: Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, Class12 results declared; here's how to download scorecard; details here

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Meet Pratham Mittal, Lovely Professional University chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal's son; best known as Shark Tank India S5 judge

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Bobby Deol makes first statement on life after Dharmendra's demise, reveals his regrets, bond with Esha, Ahana Deol: 'You misunderstand each other'

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MPBSE Result 2026: Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, Class12 results declared; here's how to download scorecard; details here

MPBSE Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday declared the High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12). Over 16 lakh students, who appeared for the examinations, can access their scorecards on the board's official website, mpbse.nic.in.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 11:25 AM IST

MPBSE Result 2026: Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, Class12 results declared; here's how to download scorecard; details here
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MPBSE Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday declared the High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12). Over 16 lakh students, who appeared for the examinations, can access their scorecards on the board's official website, mpbse.nic.in. The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while Class 10 exams took place between February 11 and March 2, 2026. 

What are the MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2026? Official Websites To Download Your Result

  • mpbse.nic.in
  • mpbse.mponline.gov.in
  • mpresults.nic.in

Steps To Download MPBSE 10th, 12th Results

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link
  3. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and required details
  4. Submit the information to view your result
  5. Download and save the marksheet for future reference
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Meet Pratham Mittal, Lovely Professional University chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal's son; best known as Shark Tank India S5 judge
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