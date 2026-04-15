MPBSE Result 2026: Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, Class12 results declared; here's how to download scorecard; details here

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EDUCATION
MPBSE Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday declared the High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12). Over 16 lakh students, who appeared for the examinations, can access their scorecards on the board's official website, mpbse.nic.in.
MPBSE Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday declared the High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12). Over 16 lakh students, who appeared for the examinations, can access their scorecards on the board's official website, mpbse.nic.in. The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while Class 10 exams took place between February 11 and March 2, 2026.