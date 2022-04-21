MPBSE MP Board Result 2022 expected to be declared soon, know how to check result online

Image credit: IANS

MPBSE MP Board Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to release the result of MP Board 10th 12th Exams 2022 soon. “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April,” Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board said as quoted by NDTV. However, there is no official announcement to the student’s ‘MP Board result kab aayega' question as MPBSE has not announced any official release date for Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result 2022.

Once released, MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. MP Board 10th 12th exam 2022 was held between February and March. The students can check the steps to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 on the official websites.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Download Scorecard