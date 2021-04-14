MPBSE MP Board Exam 2021: MP Board exams for Class 10, 12 postponed - Details here

Amid the spike in the COVID-19 caseload, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to postpone the Board exams for classes 10 and 12 in the state. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the board exams will which were scheduled to be held from April 30, will now be conducted after May 30. Practical exams will now be held by May 15.

The department will soon issue the fresh MPBE Class 10th class 12th board exam date sheet, Parmar was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

"Ongoing situations do not allow us to organise the exam on scheduled dates. We will issue fresh dates in the next few days," said Parmar. He added that practical exams are also extended. "We have instructed the officials to conduct exams by May 15," said Parmar.

On April 6, the Madhya Pradesh government had given students of classes 9 to 12 the option to choose the mode of their exams amid rising COVID-19 cases. Students will have the freedom to opt for online or offline exams, as per their choice. This rule will be applicable for final exams for classes 9 and 11 and pre-board examinations for classes 10 and 12.