MPBSE MP Board Class 12 Results 2023 DECLARED at mpbse.nic.in: Madhya Pradesh Result DIRECT LINK

MP Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Board has declared the Class 12 Result 2023 on Thursday (May 25) at the official website-- mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board was to declare the result for both Class 12 result 2023 at 12:30 pm. Candidates will be able to check the MP Board Class 12 result 2023 at the official website.

Reportedly, the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the results via a press conference at 12:30 PM.

The MP Board Class 10 Exams 2023 were conducted between March 1 to March 27, 2023. This year more than 18 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MP Board Class 10 exam. Candidates can click here to check all latest updates on the MP Board Class 12 Result 2023.

MP board 12th result 2023: List of websites

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to check