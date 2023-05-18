Headlines

MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results expected to be out TODAY: Know website links, how to download marksheet here

Results of MP Board Exam for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to release today, check important website links, step to obtain marksheet, and more here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Students who took the MP Board Exam for Classes 10 and 12 should anticipate the results being released today. The results of the MP Board 5th and 8th were announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on May 15 on its official website. The state board is anticipated to release the class 10, 12, and graduation results today, according to media sources.

Mukesh Malviya, the PRO for the MP Board of Secondary Education, had previously stated that the results for Classes 10 and 12 will be released by the end of May.  The MP Board has not officially confirmed the date of the results as of yet. Between March 1 and March 30, MP Board class 10th examinations 2023 were administered.

Exams for the Class 12 of the MP Board, however, took place from March 2 until April 5, 2023. In 2023, around 8 lakh students took the class 12 examinations. On May 15, the MP Board released the results for grades 5 and 8. Inder Singh Parmar, the MP's school minister, made the announcement during a news conference at 12:30.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Important websites to check

Students may verify their results by going to these websites:

mpresults.nic.in 

mpbse.nic.in

rskmp.in

MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to download marksheet online?

After the results are out, students can obtain their marksheet from board's official website by following these simple steps:

-Go to mpresults.nic.in to see the official website.
-When the homepage loads, click the link that says 'MPBSE-HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination Results-2023' or 'MPBSE- HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination Results 2023'
-Enter the necessary information, such as your roll number and birthdate.
-Your MP Board Result 2023 will show up on the screen when you click "Submit."
-Save your MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 for later use.

