MPBSE Exams 2022: Last day TODAY to apply for classes 10, 12 board exams - Steps to download hall ticket

Today, February 6, is the last day to fill out the forms for the Madhya Pradesh Board 10 and 12 board exams. Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct all board exams offline.

The link for filling the forms on the official website will be deactivated on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Currently, the registration fee for the board exam for classes 10 and 12 is Rs 900, however, students who cannot fill out forms this time around will be given another chance where students can fill forms with a late registration fee.

Notably, as per the official note, students who will fill their registration forms late will have to pay an amount of Rs 10,000.

Students who have already filled out the form and are awaiting their admit cards can download it like this:

- Visit the official website of MPBSE - mpbse.mponline.gov.in

- Click on 'Examination and Enrollment Form'

- Once redirected to a new page, click on 'MP Board Exam Admit card 2022'

- Enter the registration details and submit the details

Once all the information is submitted, the admit card will appear on the screen. Students are advised to keep a soft and hard copy of the document for future reference.

Class 10 MPBSE exam will begin on February 18, while the class 12 exam will begin on February 17.

MP Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently reopened schools and colleges in the state.