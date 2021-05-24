MPBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board to take final decision soon, details here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that a decision on the MP Board class 12 exam will be taken in the first week of June. State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar informed through his social media and announced that a decision will be taken soon regarding class 12 examinations keeping both the health and safety of the candidates in mind.

The official notification reads “Necessary preparations for the 12th examination have already been done by the School Education Department. At present, no change is proposed in the examination system. If the circumstances are favorable, examinations will be conducted according to the old pattern.”

Mr. Parmar attended the high-level virtual meeting which was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, and several other senior high officials.

Regarding the CBSE exam, Parmar requested the Defense Minister that a suitable decision should be taken in connection with the examination due to the ground reality of the state.

He also requested, to give priority to the teachers in the age group of 18 to 45 years in the vaccination and to prepare the necessary strategies for the vaccination of the students.

MPBSE Class 10 result 2021

MPBSE has asked its affiliated schools to submit marks awarded to candidates on the basis of internal assessment by June 10. The Madhya Pradesh Board has cancelled the Class 10 exams and calculate marks on the basis of internal assessment.