MPBOSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Board Result 2023 OUT: Mridul Pal tops exam, all details here

MPBOSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Result has been declared at the official website-- mpbse.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 result has been declared today (May 25) on the official website. The online links for both MP class 10 and 12 Board result 2023 have been activated and candidates can now check their mark sheet. 

This year the MP Board Class 10 exam has been topped by Mridu Pal. The second place is secured by Prachi Garhwal from Indore and Kriti Prabha from Soni. This year's MP board exam was taken by around 9 lakh candidates between March 2 to April 5. 

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check via the official website

  • Visit the official website -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the exam result link for Classes 10, 12.
  • Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.
  • Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

