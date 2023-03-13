MP TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check here

MP TET 2023| Photo: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 answer key has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Candidates who appeared for the MP TET exam 2023 can check the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in. To check the MP TET 2023 can check their answer keys using their Roll Number and TCA code.

Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key is till March 15. For every objection raised, candidates will have to pay Rs 50.

MP TET answer key 2023: Know how to download