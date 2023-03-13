Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

MP TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check here

MP TET answer key 2023 has been released at the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:21 PM IST

MP TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check here
MP TET 2023| Photo: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 answer key has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Candidates who appeared for the MP TET exam 2023 can check the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in. To check the MP TET 2023 can check their answer keys using their Roll Number and TCA code.

Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key is till March 15. For every objection raised, candidates will have to pay Rs 50. 

Read: GATE 2023 Result to be declared on March 16 at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check scorecard online

MP TET answer key 2023: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in
  • Click on the “Objection on Online Question/Answer – Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test – 2023”
  • Key in your login credentials
  • Your answer keys will be displayed on the screen
  • Raise objections if any
  • Take the printout for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani's necklace from wedding reception is studded with special stones from Zambia, it's worth will shock you
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 632 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.