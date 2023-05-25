Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

MP: Swimming pool caretaker' son Mridul Pal, mechanic's daughter Prachi Gadwal top Class 10 board exam

Indore boy Mridul Pal amassed 494 marks out of 500 - 98.8 per cent - to emerge as the topper, while city girl Prachi Gadwal scored 493 - 98.6 percent - to take the second position.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

MP: Swimming pool caretaker' son Mridul Pal, mechanic's daughter Prachi Gadwal top Class 10 board exam
Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The son of a swimming pool caretaker and daughter of a garage mechanic outshone lakhs of students to bag the top two positions in the Class 10 exam of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

Indore boy Mridul Pal amassed 494 marks out of 500 - 98.8 per cent - to emerge as the topper, while city girl Prachi Gadwal scored 493 - 98.6 percent - to take the second position. MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results of the board exam which saw a pass percentage of 63.29. The pass percentage stood at 59.54 last year.

Mridul's father Harishankar looks after a swimming pool, while his mother Urmila stitches clothes to support the family. The ecstatic parents spoke to their son, who is visiting his aunt in Lucknow, through a video call. "I was hopeful of making it to the merit list but did not dream of bagging the first position. I charted out my own strategy and did not go to a coaching centre," an elated Mridul told PTI over the phone.

READ | Meet Akhila BS, IITian who lost right hand at age of 5 in tragic accident clears UPSC exam: Know her inspiring story

The teenager, who went to a private school, said he loves Mathematics and aspires to become a software engineer. Her voice choking with emotion, Urmila told PTI, "I stitch clothes and God only knows how much we struggled to raise our son. He has been topping his classes since Nursery."

Jubilant teachers at the private school where Prachi studied garlanded her for making them proud. "I studied for six to eight hours daily. My funda was to concentrate fully while studying," she said. Prachi said that she stayed away from distractions like Instagram and Facebook.

She is preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and is aiming to get into an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology). Her father Hukumchandra Gadwal said, "I am overwhelmed with joy as the daughter of a person who works as a mechanic in a garage has achieved such a huge feat."

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER Arts result DECLARED, know how to check online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.