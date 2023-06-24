MP Police recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Application process for 7090 constable posts to begin soon, details here

File photo

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board is inviting applications for police constable posts. The application process will begin on June 26. The last date to apply is July 10. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at posts at esb.mp.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 12. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7090 constable vacancies.

MP Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: For unreserved candidates, the application fee is Rs 500. For SC/ST/OBC and EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs 250.

MP Police Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: For the constable GD posts candidates must have passed class 10th or Higher secondary.

For the constable GD posts candidates must have passed class 12th. Candidates should also have passed two years of courses in electronics, electricals and hardware, computer hardware, telecommunication, instrument mechanic or information technology engineering from any polytechnic institute, college or university recognised by the government.

Selection Process: There will be two stages to the exam: a written and technical portion (only for technical posts), and a physical efficiency test. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be used in the exam's first phase. The paper will be worth 100 points, with one point awarded for each correct response. No points will be lost for incorrect responses or questions that are not attempted. The written test will be administered in Hindi.

