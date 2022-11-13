Search icon
MP Police Constable result 2020, final key, cut off released at peb.mp.gov.in, get direct link

The online exam was conducted from January 8 to February 17 and results were announced on March 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

The final result for recruitment of Police Constables has been released by the Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can check MP Police Constable result 2020 on the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The final answer key and cut-offs for various posts have also been released and are available on the official website.

MP Police Constable Final Result 2020: direct link

MP Police Constable result 2020: Steps to check 
Visit the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.
Click on “Final Result - PCRT - 2020”.
Login with your application number or roll number, and date of birth.
Check final result and take a printout of the page.

