MP Police Constable result 2020, final key, cut off released at peb.mp.gov.in, get direct link

File photo

The final result for recruitment of Police Constables has been released by the Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can check MP Police Constable result 2020 on the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The final answer key and cut-offs for various posts have also been released and are available on the official website.

The online exam was conducted from January 8 to February 17 and results were announced on March 23. A total of 31,208 candidates were selected for the second stage of the selection process.

MP Police Constable Final Result 2020: direct link

MP Police Constable result 2020: Steps to check

Visit the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on “Final Result - PCRT - 2020”.

Login with your application number or roll number, and date of birth.

Check final result and take a printout of the page.