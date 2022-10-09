Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

MP NEET UG 2022 Counseling date, time: DME releases schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG 2022 Counseling: DME released the MP NEET UG Counseling 2022 dates for candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST

MP NEET UG 2022 Counseling date, time: DME releases schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in
File photo

MP NEET UG Counseling 2022 dates for candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exam have been released by the Department of Medical Education, DME. The registration process for the NEET UG to start on October 12, 2022.

MP NEET UG Counseling schedule is for Round 1 and the MP NEET UG registration link will be released on October 12, 2022 as per the schedule.

As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for Round 1 is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2022. Candidates who qualify for round 1, will have to report to the allotted colleges after the allotment result is released. 
 
MP NEET UG Counseling Schedule:
  • Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2022 on DME portal: October 12 to October 20
  • Publication of Vacancies and lnvitation of objection against vacancies: October 17 to october 18 by 5 pm
  • Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies: 19-Oct
  • Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates: 21-Oct
  • Choice filling and locking : October 22 to October 25
  • Allotment Result of First Round: 28-Oct
  • Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college: October 29 to November 4 by 6 pm
  • Opt for upgradation through candidate's login: October 29 to November 4
  • Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level: October 29 to November 4 by 6 pm
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale
Coconut: 5 health and nutrition benefits
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deals with up to 45% discount on home appliances
Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.