MP NEET UG 2022 Counseling date, time: DME releases schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST
MP NEET UG Counseling 2022 dates for candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exam have been released by the Department of Medical Education, DME. The registration process for the NEET UG to start on October 12, 2022.
MP NEET UG Counseling schedule is for Round 1 and the MP NEET UG registration link will be released on October 12, 2022 as per the schedule.
As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for Round 1 is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2022. Candidates who qualify for round 1, will have to report to the allotted colleges after the allotment result is released.
MP NEET UG Counseling Schedule:
- Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2022 on DME portal: October 12 to October 20
- Publication of Vacancies and lnvitation of objection against vacancies: October 17 to october 18 by 5 pm
- Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies: 19-Oct
- Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates: 21-Oct
- Choice filling and locking : October 22 to October 25
- Allotment Result of First Round: 28-Oct
- Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college: October 29 to November 4 by 6 pm
- Opt for upgradation through candidate's login: October 29 to November 4
- Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level: October 29 to November 4 by 6 pm