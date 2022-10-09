MP NEET UG 2022 Counseling date, time: DME releases schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in

File photo

MP NEET UG Counseling 2022 dates for candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exam have been released by the Department of Medical Education, DME. The registration process for the NEET UG to start on October 12, 2022.

MP NEET UG Counseling schedule is for Round 1 and the MP NEET UG registration link will be released on October 12, 2022 as per the schedule.

As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for Round 1 is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2022. Candidates who qualify for round 1, will have to report to the allotted colleges after the allotment result is released.

MP NEET UG Counseling Schedule: