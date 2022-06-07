MP Board 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2022: Schedule released, exam to begins in mid-June

MP Board 10, 12 supplementary exam 2022 schedule out

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for the 10, and 12 supplementary exams 2022. The supplementary examination for the 10th is scheduled to start on June 21 and the MP 12th supplementary exam has been scheduled to be held on June 20.

The MPBSE 10, 12 supplementary exams 2022 will be held in the morning shift - from 9 am to 12 pm. As per the newly released schedule, the MPBSE 12th supplementary exam 2022 for all subjects will be held on a single day, whereas, the supplementary exam for MP Board Class 10 will be held between June 21 and June 30, 2022. The MP Board 12th supplementary exam 2022 for the vocational course will be conducted from June 21 to June 27.



MP Board Exam 2022: Result details

The Board result for 10, 12 were declared on April 29 for Madhya Pradesh. The overall pass percentage in the MP board Class 10 stood at 59.54 per cent, while for Class 12 it was 72.72 per cent.

MP Board implemented a new marking scheme this year. According to which, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks were allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks were for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 was held for 70 marks, and 30 marks for practicals.

Read: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022: "Paper was moderate to tough", say students as Math exam concludes