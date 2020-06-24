MP Board results 2020: Class 10 results likely to be declared this week, class 12 results to come out in July

MP Board results 2020: The MP Board class 10 result is likely to be released this week by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Meanwhile, the results of the and MP Board class 12 is likely to come out in July.

Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website-mpbse.nic.in.

According to Zeebiz, MPBSE has completed the evaluation work, and it might declare the results before June 25, 2020.

It is to be noted that results will be declared without conducting the pending board exams.

These exams were cancellled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Steps to check the results for MP Board class 10, class 12 results:

Step 1. Visit the official website-mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link-'MP class 10 board results' or 'MP class 12 board results'.

Step 3. A new page will open, enter the necessary details like roll number, and other necessary details.

Step 4. Click on the submit buttion.

Step 5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Around 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam in 2020 while around 8.5 lakh students appeared in the class 12 exams.