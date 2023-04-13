MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE likely to declare MP Board class 10th, 12th result soon, know how to check

File photo

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the result of MP board Class 10th, 12th exam soon. Once declared, students can check the result from the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Class 10 final exams were conducted from March 1 to 27 and MP board Class 12 final exams from March 2 to April 5.

The board announces both Class 10 and 12 results on the same day as per trends. Last year, results were announced on April 29 at 1 pm. Exams were held from February 18 to March 20. Around 18 lakh students took MP board exams in 2022.

MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th results 2023: steps to check

Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Login with your credentials.

Check MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th results 2023

Download and take a print out of MPBSE MP board results 2023